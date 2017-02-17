Felice Brothers Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The trek will be hitting 14 cities and is set to kick off on March 9th at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha and will be concluding on March 26th at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City.

They will also be visiting Kansas City, Memphis, Tulsa, San Antonio, Spicewood, Houston, New Orleans, Macon, Asheville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, and St. Louis.

They are launching the tour in support of their new studio album "Life In The Dark" which the band self produced and recorded "in a rented garage-turned-recording-studio on Letterbox Farm, a working farm in New York State's verdant Hudson Valley in Columba County."



The Felice Brothers Tour

03/9 - The Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE

03/10 - Madrid Theater - Kansas City, MO

03/11 - Minglewood Hall - Memphis, TN

03/12 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

03/14 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

03/16 - Luck Reunion - Spicewood, TX

03/17 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

03/18 - The Civic Theatre - New Orleans, LA

03/19 - Cox Capitol Theatre - Macon, GA

03/21 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

03/22 - Track 29 - Chattanooga, TN

03/23 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

03/25 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

03/26 - Englert Theatre - Iowa City, IA