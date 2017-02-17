For Today Offshoot Nothing Left Release New Video

The new EP will be entitled "Destroy and Rebuild" and is set to hit stores on April 21st via the band's newly signed deal with Facedown Records. Check out the video here.

Ryan Leitru had this to say, "In the current state of a lot of heavy music circles, there is a lot of music that is made by bands (or their producers) just to cater to a specific audience.

"It leads to a lot of safe and sometimes not very genuine music. It's easy to get jaded when you're too close to that type of world. One way to fight that and keep your passion for what you do is to go back to what first made you love music.

"With the Destroy and Rebuild EP, we tried to do that and as a result you can hear some of the influences from stuff that was happening when we were growing up in this music scene. Both in life and in music, a great way to move forward is to look back first, and learn from it."



Tracklisting:

1. Destroy and Rebuild

2. Hands of Death

3. Eternal Defiance

4. Burn It Away

5. No Way Out

6. Widen the Wound