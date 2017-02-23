Everclear Announce So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour

The trek will feature the band playing the album in its entirety and is scheduled to kick off on May 11th at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Or and will conclude on June 29th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca.

Frontman Art Alexakis had this to say, "It's hard to believe we made this record 20 years ago. Even though I'm in a different place now than the guy who first wrote and sang these songs, and even though faces, voices, and relationships change, the songs still feel relevant and vital every time we play them live.

"I can't wait to play the whole record for the first time with the guys in Everclear now. It's going to be awesome!" See the dates for the road trip below:

So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

5/11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

5/12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5/13 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Casino

5/14 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

5/16 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market &Stage

5/17 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brians Event Centre

5/18 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

5/19 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

5/20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

5/23 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

5/25 - Des Moines, IA - Brenton Skating Plaza

5/26 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

5/28 - Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC

5/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

6/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

6/2 - Arlington Heights, IL - HOME Bar

6/3 - South Bend, IN - Four Winds Field

6/4 - Columbus, OH - Express Line (Fastball only)

6/6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6/7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

6/8 - Portland, ME - Aura

6/9 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

6/10 - Fairfax, VA - Celebrate Fairfax! Festival

6/11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

6/15 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

6/16 - Duluth, MN - Grandma's Marathon, Canal Park

6/18 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

6/22 - West Siloam Springs, OK - Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs

6/23 - New Braunfels, TX - River Road Ice House

6/24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

6/25 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

6/27 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

6/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theatre

6/29 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues