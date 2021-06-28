Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Launching Summerland Tour

The Summerland Tour, featuring Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus is kicking off this Thursday, July 1st at the House of Blues in Boston, MA.

Everclear frontman and Summerland Tour founder, Art Alexakis, had this to say, "After personally fighting Covid-19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I'm so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we're getting the chance to tour the U.S. again.

"I couldn't be more proud of this year's lineup of legendary alternative bands. Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus have always been personal favorites of mine and I am so excited to share the stage with them this summer.

"I speak for the whole tour when I say we're absolutely thrilled and grateful to get back out on the road and perform live again for our fans, friends, and family."

Members of Hoobastank added, "After the tough and unprecedented year that everyone has gone through, we couldn't be more excited to get out on the road again to play some live shows.

"It's been way too long and we're so eager and ready to see everyone's faces once again. Throw in the fact it's with some great bands that we have been big fans of for years and it makes it all the more special." See the dates below:

July 01, 2021 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

July 02, 2021 - Middletown, NY - Orange County Speedway

July 04, 2021 - Reading, PA - Reverb

July 08, 2021 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre

July 09, 2021 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

July 10, 2021 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

July 11, 2021 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center

July 14, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

July 15, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

July 16, 2021 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill

July 17, 2021 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

July 18, 2021 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

July 22, 2021 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

July 23, 2021 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados

July 24, 2021 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

July 28, 2021 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

July 30, 2021 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Back Lot

July 31, 2021 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs

September 10, 2021 - Oshkosh, WI - Menominee Nation Arena

September 12, 2021 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheatre

September 15, 2021 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

September 16, 2021 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

September 24, 2021 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion

September 25, 2021 - Omaha, NE - Barnato on the Block Festival



