Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank & Wheatus Summerland Tour

Everclear have announced that they will be launching their 2021 installment of their Summerland Tour which will also feature Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus.
Art Alexakis had this to say, "After personally fighting Covid-19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I'm so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we're getting the chance to tour the U.S. again.
"I couldn't be more proud of this year's lineup of legendary alternative bands. Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus have always been personal favorites of mine and I am so excited to share the stage with them this summer.
"I speak for the whole tour when I say we're absolutely thrilled and grateful to get back out on the road and perform live again for our fans, friends, and family."
Hoobastank added, "After the tough and unprecedented year that everyone has gone through, we couldn't be more excited to get out on the road again to play some live shows.
"It's been way too long and we're so eager and ready to see everyone's faces once again. Throw in the fact it's with some great bands that we have been big fans of for years and it makes it all the more special." See the initial dates below, with more expected to be announced:
July 02, 2021 - Middletown, NY - Orange County Speedway
July 03, 2021 - Atlantic City, NJ - Orange Loop Arena
July 08, 2021 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre
July 09, 2021 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
July 11, 2021 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center
July 15, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
July 16, 2021 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill
July 17, 2021 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
July 22, 2021 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
July 23, 2021 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados
July 24, 2021 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
July 28, 2021 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
July 30, 2021 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Back Lot
July 31, 2021 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs
September 25, 2021 - Omaha, NE - Barnato on the Block Festival
