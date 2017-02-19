Minus The Bear Streaming New Single 'Last Kiss' (Week in Review)

The new track can be streamed here. The album marks the band's sixth studio release and was produced by Sam Bell (The Cribs, Weezer, Bloc Party, Two Door Cinema Club). Guitarist David Knudson had this to say about the effort, "There was a lot of change and uncertainty. I think the general vibe of emptiness, replacement, lacking, and longing to fill in the gaps was very present in everyones' minds."

The band will be hitting the road next month for a North American tour to promote the new album and they have recruited Beach Slang and Bayonne to support them at most of the dates.

The tour will be kicking off on March 10th at the Knitting Factory in Boise and is set to run until April 14th where it will conclude in Portland, OR at the Wonder Ballroom. See the dates - here.