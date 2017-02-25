"Don't Belong" starts off with a deep and dark intro that slowly builds alongside vocalist Ora Solar's rich and haunting tones. A seductive and sublime cut of tech house, "Don't Belong" is filled with atmospheric textures and pulsing bass.

Berlin-based producer Junolarc is a rising star in electronic music, and frequent collaborator with Erick Morillo after being signed to Subliminal Records. Following the release of his single "This Is How We Do It" last year, Junolarc continues to prove Morillo's knack for spotting new talent early on. Following the release of both "Better Life" and "Blinded" alongside Morillo, this year sees Junolarc's poised for success.



With his interest in DJing sparked at an early age, superstar producer and artist Erick Morillo stands as a platinum-selling artist with globally chart-topping releases including "Reach," "Believe," "Do What You Want" and "I Feel Love." Raised on an eclectic variety of musical tastes including Latin, reggae and hip-hop, these influences prominently shined through on his 90s dance hit "I Like To Move It" under the moniker Reel 2 Real, which was featured in the wildly popular Madagascar movie franchise. Relaunching his Subliminal Records imprint last year, Morillo has continuously released a bevy of new material, including collaborations with producers Eli & Fur and Eddie Thoneick, vocalist Angel Taylor and more. Last year also saw Morillo perform at the famed closing of Space in Ibiza, where he helped send off the legendary venue alongside Carl Cox, Anja Schneider, Tale Of Us and more. Stream it - here.

Listen-Up submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.