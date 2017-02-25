The Haunted Reveal New Album Plans (Week in Review)

Guitarist Ola Englund had this to say, "After almost 2.5 years since the release of 'Exit Wounds', we're finally hitting the studio again. This time around we have chosen Russ Russell of Parlour Studios to record/mix the album, so we're heading over to UK early march to start with the drums.

"And telling from the pre-productions, this will be a bit more of a dynamic album than 'Exit Wounds', song-wise. I'm very excited to let the fans hear what we have in store. It's brutality and beauty in perfect disharmony."

Apart from recording, the band has also lined up a number of live dates this spring and summer including a European tour with Arch Enemy followed by their own headlining tour of Scandinavia. See the dates - here.