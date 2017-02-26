Troy Ave Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Christmas Day Shooting (Week in Review)

Now, Ave has taken fans behind the scenes of his ordeal, sharing an Instagram video with footage from inside the blood-stained Maserati where the shooting took place.

"Blood in tha Foreign!" he wrote. "some is mine, most is Jesus' I'm blessed so Ima bless y'all wit a new mixtape #DopeBoyTroyVolume1 u Ready?" Ave tells another man in the video that he'd only driven the car a handful of times, and he considered it a "trophy." The rapper scored a legal victory this month when a judge ruled he could still tour under the conditions of his bail. He faces charges for attempted murder and weapons possession following a different shooting at a T.I. concert last May. Watch the video - here.