The Game And 50 Cent End Long Running Feud 2016 In Review

The rappers were out having a grand time on August 1 at Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles (via TMZ). "I f- with 50," The Game told the cheering crowd. "What happened, that s- was 12 years ago."

He added, "Ain't nobody on that old s-." In May, The Game's newest signee Pharaoh Jackson said the rapper was contemplating a reunion with G-Unit. The Game squashed those rumors at the time, but with this latest appearance it's possible he and 50 could be plotting a fresh collaboration soon. Read more here.