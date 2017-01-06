Cadillac Tramps Frontman Gabby Gabon Dead At 51

Apart from liver cancer, Gabon also in recent times reportedly had suffered from other major health issues including a heart attack, a stroke, diabetes, and liver and renal failure, according OC Weekly. They report that he is survived by his six year-old son, Presley.

Cadillac Tramps broke the news to fans with the following Facebook posting "Our hearts are broken. Our beloved Gabby has passed away. Vaya con Dios compadre!

"We will keep all his wonderful friends and fans posted on upcoming services and ways we will be celebrating his life. Sad day for music." Fans can post their condolences here.