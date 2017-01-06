Megadeth and Anthrax Stars Recording New Album 2016 In Review

The thrash veterans are currently working with producer Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Stone Sour) on the new effort at a recording studio in Hollywood, California. The group also features drummer Jeff Friedl.

Ellefson had the following to say "What started out as simple bass ideas quickly developed into some really great songs together. Our fans would probably never suspect that a couple of metal bass players would have songs like these inside of us.

"It's exciting to write melody with diversity while still pushing the limits of lead-bass playing. Frank's singing, and both of us playing guitars and other instruments, gave us a whole new dimension for creative opportunities."

Bello adds, "We thought it would be cool to let fans hear something they wouldn't expect from us - which is what Altitudes & Attitude is". Watch the band's previously released "Tell The World" video here.