Chance the Rapper Ranks Every Kanye West Album

Chance ranked West's albums on Twitter last week (January 5th). The top three spots went to Late Registration, followed by The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

The reason Chance decided to speak up and share his two cents had to do with a certain list on Complex he came across listing West's albums from best to worst. Out of the eight possible choices, though, the site placed Late Registration second to last. That didn't jive well with Chance. "How am I supposed to keep reading this after you put Late Registration 2nd to last??" he tweeted. Check out his full list here.