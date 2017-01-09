Gary Rossington Talks New Album and Lynyrd Skynyrd Anthems

2016 was a major year for Rossington: as well as the new album, Take it on Faith, he also recovered from two heart attacks - one in October 2015 and one this past summer. But he's also still on a crusade to keep classic Lynyrd Skynyrd songs alive on the road.

"All these years later, 'Freebird' and some of these songs have taken on an anthem-like feel," Rossington understandably says. "Everybody yells out 'Freebird' or 'Sweet Home Alabama.' I'm the only one left that gets to tell about it... I'm gonna keep on going until I can't."

Of his new album with Dale he says, "Most of them were blues songs, and blues never changes. You can play blues from way back in the day until now... We just did it with tape, analog, you know? Put down a basic, overdubbed a little bit, and 'boom,' there it was. For blues, that's the best way. But we did a little Pro Tools for tuning up things and moving things and this and that." Read more here.