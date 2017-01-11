Biffy Clyro Announce North American Tour

The trek will be launched on March 24th in Las Vegas at Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and is set to conclude on April 15th in Washington, DC at the 9:30 Club.

The Scottish rockers are hitting the road in support of their latest album "Ellipsis", which topped the charts in the U.K., Switzerland, Germany and Ireland upon its release last summer.

Tickets for the U.S. and Canada tour will be going on sale at 10 am local time this Friday, January 13th at BIFFYCLYRO.COM/SHOWS.

Biffy Clyro North American Tour Dates:



03/24 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

03/25 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

03/26 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

03/28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

03/30 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

03/31 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

04/01 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

04/04 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

04/05 Chicago, IL House of Blues

04/07 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

04/08 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/09 Montreal, QC Cafe Campus

04/11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

04/13 New York, NY Irving Plaza

04/14 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

04/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club