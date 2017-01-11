Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Biffy Clyro Announce North American Tour
01-11-2017
.
Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro revealed that they will be crossing the pond this spring to embark on a North American headline tour that will feature support from O'Brother.

The trek will be launched on March 24th in Las Vegas at Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and is set to conclude on April 15th in Washington, DC at the 9:30 Club.

The Scottish rockers are hitting the road in support of their latest album "Ellipsis", which topped the charts in the U.K., Switzerland, Germany and Ireland upon its release last summer.

Tickets for the U.S. and Canada tour will be going on sale at 10 am local time this Friday, January 13th at BIFFYCLYRO.COM/SHOWS.

Biffy Clyro North American Tour Dates:

03/24 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
03/25 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
03/26 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
03/28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
03/30 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
03/31 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
04/01 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
04/04 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
04/05 Chicago, IL House of Blues
04/07 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
04/08 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/09 Montreal, QC Cafe Campus
04/11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
04/13 New York, NY Irving Plaza
04/14 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
04/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Biffy Clyro Music, DVDs, Books and more

Biffy Clyro T-shirts and Posters

More Biffy Clyro News

Biffy Clyro Music
