Biffy Clyro To Launch First American Tour In Five Years

Tour poster

Biffy Clyro have announced that they will be launching their first North American tour in five years this spring, with a 15-city coast to coast trek and an appearance at the Shaky Knees Festival.

The outing will mark the band's first tour in the U.S. and Canada since 2017 and is set to kick off on April 17th in Chicago at the House of Blues and will wrap up on May 9th in Los Angeles.

They had this to say about the tour, "America - we've missed you, it's been way too long! We can't wait to come and play for you all again, it's going to be special..."



Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, January 28th at 10AM local time at www.biffyclyro.com/live and a Citi presale will run from January 25th at 2pm ET until this Thursday, January 27th at 10PM local time. See the dates below:





Biffy Clyro Tour And Festival Dates:

Sun Apr 17 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesTue Apr 19 - Washington, DC - 930 ClubWed Apr 20 - Boston, MA - Big Night LiveFri Apr 22 - Toronto, ON - HistorySun Apr 24 - New York, NY - Irving PlazaMon Apr 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union TransferFri Apr 27 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music HallThu Apr 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn BowlFri Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees FestivalSun May 01 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music HallTue May 03 - Phoenix, AZ - MarqueeWed May 04 - Las Vegas, NV - House of BluesFri May 06 - San Francisco, CA - The FillmoreSat May 07 - San Diego, CA - Music BoxMon May 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Related Stories

Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'

Biffy Clyro Remix Steven Wilson's 'Personal Shopper'

While She Sleeps Get 'Nervous' With Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil

Biffy Clyro Announce MTV Unplugged Album

News > Biffy Clyro