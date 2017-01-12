Minus the Bear Announce New Album and Tour

Sam Bell (The Cribs, Weezer, Bloc Party, Two Door Cinema Club) produced the new effort and guitarist David Knudson had the following to say about their approach to recording the album, "There was a lot of change and uncertainty. I think the general vibe of emptiness, replacement, lacking, and longing to fill in the gaps was very present in everyones' minds."

The band will be hitting the road to support the new album with a North American spring tour that will be kicking off on March 10th in Boise, ID at the Knitting Factory.

Beach Slang will be supporting on all of the dates with Sand also on the bill for the first three dates and being replaced by Bayonne for the remaining shows on the trek which will be wrapping up on April 15th in Seattle, WA at the Showbox.

Minus the Bear North American Tour Dates:

03/10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

03/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

03/12 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

03/14 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

03/18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

03/20 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

03/21 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

03/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

03/23 - Richmond, VA - The National

03/24 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

03/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

03/26 - Boston, MA - Royale

03/28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/30 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

03/31 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

04/01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

04/02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

04/04 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

04/05 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

04/06 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

04/07 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

04/08 - San Antonio, TX - Maverick Music Festival

04/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

04/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

04/13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

04/14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

04/15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox