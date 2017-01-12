Traitors Announce Break Up Following Departure Of Tyler Shelton 01-12-2017

. Traitors have announced they have decided to disband following the recent departure of frontman Tyler Shelton but they say that there is still a chance of a farewell tour including the singer. The band broke the news to fans with the following social media posting:"The post that eventually comes from every band. We are sad to say bt we will be laying Traitors down to rest. These last 3 years have been amazing as a band. Meeting so many new fans, traveling countless times around the U.S with bands we looked up to growing up, we have lived and learned so much along the way. "We want to walk away from this experience showing every person out there that you can do it. Learn to play an instrument, start/join a band, book a tour and just do it. We all will keep growing, living and learning. It's time we put this down and start the next chapters of our life. "Thank you all once again. Unfortunately all tours are cancelled as of now, but are in talks of a farewell tour for all the fans just one more time with Tyler on vocals. We have stocked our merch site again with final popular merch designs for the last time for fans to grab. Once again, thank you all for the endless support." Here is statement that Shelton had previously released about leaving the group, "I have left Traitors. There's so much to say but its all jumbled up in my head. I'm sure more will come clear when the time comes. "This is very unfortunate and has been one of the toughest decisions of my entire life. I love the fans, I love you all with all my heart. You guys have humbled me more than anything that's ever been in my life and I will always be thankful for you all. "Please, understand that I didn't want to leave because YOU guys are so insanely sweet and supportive, but there is a lot going on in my life and with Traitors that I just don't agree with, and just doesn't feel right to me. I am moving on in my life. "Music will always be a part of me. Another huge reason is that, touring is just not for me. It's extremely mentally tolling. I am a simple man. I am a family man. I love my family, my friends, they mean the world to me. I love to be around them and grow with them. Whenever I leave home the seperation anxiety is EXTREME. I want to grow where I am. I'm 24 and still don't have it together. "This may be the end for me in Traitors, this may be the end of me touring, but music will always be apart of me. I have alot in my head I wasn't able to get out because of the direction Traitors took. And eventually you guys will hear that EP style sh*t I was so proud of. "As for touring, I am done. It is for some people. It is not for me. I love you guys so much, I can't believe i'm here typing this. But I need to be happy again. I need to feel complete again. This isn't the end. I'm right f***in' here. Thank you all for the absolutely overwhelming experiences." advertisement

