A Tribe Called Quest Can't Think Of New Album Without Phife Dawg
.
(Radio.com) Jarobi says in a new interview with the Play.It podcast Drink Champs that A Tribe Called Quest can't even think about a new album without their late member Phife Dawg. "I miss my dude," Jarobi says the passing of Phife Dawg. "I'm so f—ing proud because of the f—ing way he went out. He went out spazzing and having fun. It's just funny because a lot of the s— we talk about [on the new album] is real and it's kind of dark and s—. At the same time, this s— don't sound oppressive. It could be a downer and Phife being the n—-a that he was is a big part of the reason the tone was so like it is." The album, We Got It From Here' Thank You 4 Your Service, their first album since 1998, hit number one on the album charts. Despite that success, Q-Tip says it will be the group's last album. "You can't even really think about another Tribe [album] without that man," he added. '"hat s— would have to be something else totally different because that man was the motor." Read more here.
