John Garcia Streams New Song 'Give Me 250ml'

The album was recorded and mixed by Steve Feldman and Robbie Waldman, mastered by Gene "The Machine" Grimaldi and features Garcia along with Ehren Groban on the acoustic guitar, Greg Saenz on percussions and bassist Mike Pygmie.

Garcia had this to say about the effort, "This record is one of the most important of my career, difficult and challenging to do, but worth every minute of sweat!" Watch the video here.