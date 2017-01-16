Lada Gaga 'American Crime Story' Rumor Addressed

The show's creator Ryan Murphy explains to Variety that Gaga was actually never up for the part. "She's a friend. But she's very busy this next year -- she's doing Super Bowl and then she's doing 'A Star Is Born' and I believe that she's going on tour," he said.

He added that there was no way Gaga could have made the time to commit to the program. "When you're going to do a show like Versace, it's a five-month commitment," he said. "It's a very big show, we're shooting it all over the world. So I just don't think with her schedule, I knew that it would never had worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future." Read more here.