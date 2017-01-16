Seeker Announce North American Tours

Bryce Lucien had this to say about the initial run of dates, "We're beyond pumped for our February headliner with The Grindmother, Cognitive, and Wvrm. Every band on this tour is absolutely vicious and the shows are going to be ridiculously intense. We're ready to grind our way up the East Coast with this gang and hit some towns that we haven't played in a long time."

The trek is scheduled to get underway on February 11th in Kansas City, MO at the Riot Room and is set to conclude on March 6th in Chicago, IL at Reggie's. The Grindmother will be part of the tour from February 24th - March 6th, Cognitive will be along from February 12th - March 4th and Wvrm will join the trek from February 20th - March 6th.

Seeker will then take a few weeks off before returning to the road with Psycroptic, Archspire, Visceral Disgorge for a Canadian tour that will be kicking off on May 13th in Halifax at Gus.

Lucien comments, "We cannot wait to do our first full Canadian tour with our friends in Psycroptic. Joining us on that will be Archspire and Visceral Disgorge, so you know every night will be crushing. 2017 is shaping up to be the best year of touring that we've ever done. We've got a few other tricks up our sleeve which we'll announce very soon. Prepare for impact!"

Seeker Winter Tour Dates:

2/11 Kansas City, Mo - Riot Room (w/ Marduk, Incantation, Svart Crown)

2/12 Little Rock, AR - Vino's

2/13 Lake Charles, LA - Center Stage

2/15 Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar

2/16 Sarasota, FL - Kelly's Live

2/17 Orlando, FL - The Haven

2/18 Jacksonville, FL - RainDogs

2/19 Columbus, GA - The Estate

2/20 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

2/21 Greenville, SC - Radio Room

2/22 Chapel Hill, NC - The Local 506

2/23 Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

2/24 Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar

2/25 Washington, DC - The Pinch

2/26 Amityville, NY - Revolution

2/28 Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

3/1 Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

3/2 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

3/3 Ottawa, ON - House of Targ

3/4 Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose

3/5 Ypsilanti, MI - Crossroads

3/6 Chicago, IL - Reggie's



Seeker, Psycroptic, Archspire, Visceral Disgorge Dates:

5/13 Halifax, NS - Gus

5/14 Moncton, NB - Le Coude

5/16 Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

5/17 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5/18 Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

5/19 Rouyn-N, QC - Petit Theatre

5/20 Toronto, ON - The Coalition

5/22 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

5/23 Saskatoon, SK - Vangelis

5/24 Calgary, AB - Dickens

5/25 Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival (with Candlemass, Municipal Waste, Nails, Cro-Mags)