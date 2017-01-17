|
A Look Back At David Bowie's 'Low' 40 Years Later
.
(Radio.com) In January of 1977, David Bowie released Low, the first album in what would become known as "The Berlin Trilogy." Low wasn't a huge commercial hit, but has gone on to be one of his most celebrated and influential albums. To mark the anniversary, Adam Wiener--the EVP/GM of CBS Local Digital Media and publisher of Radio.com--and Paul Witcover, a Brooklyn-based novelist whose most recent book is The Watchman of Eternity, got together for a lengthy conversation about the album. Below is an edited version of that discussion. Paul Witcover: I was a freshman in college when Low came out. I played it non-stop, much to the annoyance of my father, who hated it. He berated Bowie's voice, comparing it to Anthony Newley's [an English actor, singer and songwriter], who I didn't know at the time, but now I realize that Bowie was influenced by him. Adam Wiener: I was 11 years old in 6th grade and owned both [1974's] Diamond Dogs and [1974's] David Live, which I discovered thanks to my older brother. Around March of 1977, I took my allowance to the record store, and there was the display for Low. I was immediately drawn to it because Bowie had the same orange hair as he did on the David Live album and I assumed the music was going to be more of the same. At this point any other person might say 'Imagine my disappointment when I heard it… " but that's not what happened. It was like nothing I'd ever heard. AW: To mark the end of grammar school that June, my teacher threw a party and asked people to bring in albums. Other boys brought in KISS, either Destroyer or Rock and Roll Over. When it was my turn I played 'Always Crashing In The Same Car." Well, I tried to, at least. Despite being a very short song, it didn't make it all the way through before they insisted I take it off so they could again play one of the KISS songs that we'd already heard ten times. The ironic part is none of them really understood that KISS probably wouldn't have existed without Bowie's Ziggy Stardust character. PW: Prior to that point in my life I had been listening to prog rock bands, electronic acts like Tangerine Dream, and Brian Eno's solo albums. My friends and I had talked about how incredible it would be to have Eno and Bowie collaborate. I heard about Low before it came out, and I knew that Eno was involved. But even then, the album was weirder than I had imagined it could be. I was used to weird soundscapes from these other groups. Low had them, too, but the mix is disjointed, fractured. However, the more you listen, you realize there is a pattern. PW: After Bowie died, Eno was asked to describe something unique about Bowie that he hadn't yet discussed. He said he never met a singer who would prepare more for a vocal than David, trying countless intonations until he got the exact persona he wanted to convey. 'Be My Wife," complete with an accent on certain words, is a good example of that. AW: I discovered Eno about a year after Low, when my uncle bought [1978's] Ambient 1: Music for Airports. It suddenly was very clear to me how many songs on Low came about, especially on side two. Eventually I went back and listened to Eno's Another Green World, which was released over a year before Low [in 1975]. For whatever reason these two albums are inextricably intertwined for me and I sort of consider them to be one album. Read more here.
To mark the anniversary, Adam Wiener--the EVP/GM of CBS Local Digital Media and publisher of Radio.com--and Paul Witcover, a Brooklyn-based novelist whose most recent book is The Watchman of Eternity, got together for a lengthy conversation about the album. Below is an edited version of that discussion.
Paul Witcover: I was a freshman in college when Low came out. I played it non-stop, much to the annoyance of my father, who hated it. He berated Bowie's voice, comparing it to Anthony Newley's [an English actor, singer and songwriter], who I didn't know at the time, but now I realize that Bowie was influenced by him.
Adam Wiener: I was 11 years old in 6th grade and owned both [1974's] Diamond Dogs and [1974's] David Live, which I discovered thanks to my older brother. Around March of 1977, I took my allowance to the record store, and there was the display for Low. I was immediately drawn to it because Bowie had the same orange hair as he did on the David Live album and I assumed the music was going to be more of the same. At this point any other person might say 'Imagine my disappointment when I heard it… " but that's not what happened. It was like nothing I'd ever heard.
AW: To mark the end of grammar school that June, my teacher threw a party and asked people to bring in albums. Other boys brought in KISS, either Destroyer or Rock and Roll Over. When it was my turn I played 'Always Crashing In The Same Car." Well, I tried to, at least. Despite being a very short song, it didn't make it all the way through before they insisted I take it off so they could again play one of the KISS songs that we'd already heard ten times. The ironic part is none of them really understood that KISS probably wouldn't have existed without Bowie's Ziggy Stardust character.
PW: Prior to that point in my life I had been listening to prog rock bands, electronic acts like Tangerine Dream, and Brian Eno's solo albums. My friends and I had talked about how incredible it would be to have Eno and Bowie collaborate. I heard about Low before it came out, and I knew that Eno was involved. But even then, the album was weirder than I had imagined it could be. I was used to weird soundscapes from these other groups. Low had them, too, but the mix is disjointed, fractured. However, the more you listen, you realize there is a pattern.
PW: After Bowie died, Eno was asked to describe something unique about Bowie that he hadn't yet discussed. He said he never met a singer who would prepare more for a vocal than David, trying countless intonations until he got the exact persona he wanted to convey. 'Be My Wife," complete with an accent on certain words, is a good example of that.
AW: I discovered Eno about a year after Low, when my uncle bought [1978's] Ambient 1: Music for Airports. It suddenly was very clear to me how many songs on Low came about, especially on side two. Eventually I went back and listened to Eno's Another Green World, which was released over a year before Low [in 1975]. For whatever reason these two albums are inextricably intertwined for me and I sort of consider them to be one album. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Skid Row Making New Album, Confirm New Singer
• Metallica Release Videos For Live Debut Of Two New Songs
• Steely Dan Announce Las Vegas Residency
• Joey Jordison Reflects On Illness That Cost Him Slipknot Gig
• Zakk Wylde Releases 'Lost Prayer' Music Video
• Eisley Stream New Song Featuring Circa Survive Frontman
• Sex Pistols Frontman John Lydon Releasing Limited Edition Book
• Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters' Jim Mouradian Has Fatal Heart Attack
• Emmure Announce New Album 'Look At Yourself', Release Teaser Video
• Danny Worsnop Releases 'Don't Overdrink It' Video
• Arcade Fire's The Reflektor Tapes Live Getting Digital Release
• Crowbar and Superjoint Lead IX Lives For The Sick Lineup
• Lita Ford, Orianthi, Nita Strauss Lead She Rocks Album Lineup
• Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Korn's Head Going To Rock Camp
• As Lions Stream New Song 'Bury Me Dead'
• The Unlikely Candidates Announce New EP 'Bed of Lairs'
• Keane's Tom Chaplin Releases Solo Album And Launches Tour
• Mayhem Launching North American Tour This Week
• A Look Back At David Bowie's 'Low' 40 Years Later
• Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance
• From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade
• Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison
• Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Making Duets Album
• Property Brothers and Eric Paslay Release Music Video
• The Chainsmokers Taking Their Moms To Grammy Awards
• Jason Aldean Announces They Don't Know Tour
• Ed Sheeran To Appear On 'Carpool Karaoke'
• The Chemical Brothers Album Catalog Reissued On Vinyl
• Gamble and Huff Tribute The Soul Survivors' Richie Ingui
• Billy Currington Announces Stay Up 'Til The Sun Tour
• Whisperin' Bill Anderson Extends North American Tour Plans
• Twiztid Release 'Kill Somebody' Video
• Trailer Park Boys Star Bubbles Goes EDM With Marc Mysterio
• Kesha Says She Is Collaborating With Eagles of Death Metal
• Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake?
• Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message
• Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests
• James Corden Turns Kanye West Lyrics Into Soap Opera
• David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Originally Involved Fake Bob Dylan Songs
• Dierks Bentley Gets Personal With 'Black' Video
• Zac Brown Band Announce North American Tour
• Ed Sheeran Talks New Single 'Shape of You'
• Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Put New Spin On Kinks Classic
• Halsey Streams New Song 'Not Afraid Anymore'
• A Tribe Called Quest Can't Think Of New Album Without Phife Dawg
• Raekwon Reveals Some Details For 'New Album The Wild'
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.