Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated

Grimmett was hospitalized following a Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper concert in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Saturday night (January 14th). His wife posted the following initial message on the band's Facebook page, "As many of you know steve was taken Ill at Saturday nights gig and he sung most of it sitting down.

"After the show Steve was taken to hospital where he had an operation to remove an infection from his foot and bones. He is still in hospital in Guayaquil but this is all I know right now. Once I have more information I will let you know. Thank you for all your support and kind words. It means a lot."

Unfortunately, she revealed in a later update that the surgery did not work and he had to have part of his leg amputated. She wrote Tuesday, "unfortunately the operation didn't work and steve is currently in the operating theatre having limbs removed.

"We don't know how much of the leg will need to be removed but Steve is very very ill. He has an aggressive infection that spread very quickly over night.

"I am sorry to say the rest of the tour has been cancelled. I am hoping to fly out myself soon and stay with steve until he is ready to come home so I may meet some of you then. But don't worry, the voice WILL be back.

Love and hugs. Millie." Visit the band's Facebook for further updates here