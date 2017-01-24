A Look Back At Pink Floyd's 'Animals' 40 Years Later

Animals is the album where bass player and vocalist Roger Waters began his domination of Pink Floyd; he wrote four of the five songs on the album; "Dogs" was co-written with guitarist-singer David Gilmour (Gilmour claimed to have written "90%" of the song, which is essentially all of side 1). It was the first album where keyboardist Rick Wright didn't have any writing or co-writing credits.

Musically, it seemed at least partially inspired by the punk rock movement; they'd dropped the saxophone solos and the lush backing vocals. Animals is essentially the stripped down Floyd – guitars, bass, keyboards, drums, vocals and some effects. Indeed, later that year, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason produced British goth-punkers the Damned's second album, Music for Pleasure. While Floyd may have been seen as prog-rock dinosaurs, they still were in tune with the zeitgeist, and it showed.

Floyd's two prior albums--radio behemoths, both--looked at madness from different angles. The covers were tailor made for black light posters and t-shirts. Animals' cover, on the other hand, was a stark image of a factory with a runaway inflatable pig in floating by. It was harsher, and somehow crueler even than Wish You Were Here's image of a man on fire. Read more here.