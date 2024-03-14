Pink Floyd's 'Animals 2018 Remix' Going Dolby Atmos

(FDPR) Warner Music, Sony Music outside of Europe, today announced the upcoming release of Pink Floyd's 'Animals 2018 Remix - Dolby Atmos' on Blu-ray and compatible digital platforms. This version will be available on May 17, 2024 and it is the first time the album will be available in Dolby Atmos.

Animals is the tenth studio album by Pink Floyd, originally released in January 1977.. It was recorded at the band's Britannia Row Studios in London throughout 1976 and early 1977, and was produced by the band themselves. The successful album peaked at number 2 in the UK and number 3 in the US and was recorded by band members David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters and Richard Wright.

The Animals 2018 Remix - Dolby Atmos, by James Guthrie, will be released on Blu-ray, which includes High Resolution Stereo and 5.1 Mixes alongside the 1977 Original Stereo Mix, and digitally. The Dolby Atmos mix goes beyond ordinary listening by immersing the listener in the music, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Listeners will feel like they are inside the song as music moves around and above them.

The album artwork has been reimagined especially for this release and presented in a digipak with a 16-page booklet, a sticker and a postcard. The front cover image still includes the iconic pig floating between two chimneys of the Battersea Power Station, conceived by Roger Waters. However, for this new release, the artwork has been re-created for the modern era by Storm Thorgerson's Hipgnosis partner Aubrey 'Po' Powell and Peter Curzon from StormStudios, and shows the historic building as it looks now, complete with light projections, variations of which feature in the accompanying booklet. The projections and graphics were mapped and designed by Peter Curzon for the launch of the 2018 Remix and the photography is by Rupert Truman and Benny Trickett with Aubrey Powell. The 2022 projections were executed by Pixel Arts and coordinated by Larmac Live.Projections by Pixel Arts, coordinated by Larmac

Animals is a concept album, focusing on the social-political conditions of mid-1970s Britain, and was a change from the style of the band's earlier work. The album was developed from a collection of unrelated songs into a concept which describes the apparent social and moral decay of society, likening the human condition to that of animals. Taking inspiration from George Orwell's Animal Farm, the album depicts the different classes of people as animals with pigs being at the top of the social chain, dropping down to the sheep as the mindless herd following what they are told, with dogs as the business bosses getting fat on the money and power they hold over the other. Although it's been a long time since 1977, the narrative of the album still resonates today as our social and economic situation mirrors that of the time.

Animals 2018 Remix is also available on CD, LP (with gatefold artwork), SACD and Deluxe Gatefold formats. The Deluxe Gatefold version includes LP, CD, audio Blu-ray, audio DVD and a 32-page book.

TRACK LIST

1. Pigs on the Wing (Part One)

2. Dogs

3. Pigs (Three Different Ones)

4. Sheep

5. Pigs on the Wing (Part Two)

Originally Engineered by Brian Humphries and Recorded and mixed at Britannia Row Studios, London 1976

DOLBY ATMOS MIX

5.1 SURROUND MIX in 24bit/96kHz UNCOMPRESSED, and dts-HD MA

STEREO MIX in 24bit/192kHz UNCOMPRESSED, and dts-HD MA

1977 STEREO MIX in 24bit/192kHz UNCOMPRESSED, and dts-HD MA

Dolby Atmos, Stereo and 5.1 Surround mixes by James Guthrie

Assistant engineer Joel Plante

Mastered by James Guthrie and Joel Plante at das boot recording

Dolby Atmos file format encoding by TIM CARROLL

Blu-ray disc designed and created by das boot recording, authored by Joel Plante

