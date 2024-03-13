Brit Floyd To Be Given Multiple Honors At A Special Presentation

(SRO) Brit Floyd, The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Experience, is currently on their 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour-Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's Division Bell + Greatest Hits. Their upcoming Syracuse, NY show on Tuesday, March 26 will be an extra special one for the band as they will be presented with multiple honors.

First up, the group will have the International Metal Envoy award bestowed upon them by the Metal Hall of Fame by its President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. The Metal Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to enshrining forever the iconic bands, industry executives, and musicians who are responsible for making rock and metal music what it is today.

In addition, legendary artist Ioannis will present an original piece of his artwork to the members of Brit Floyd at the show. Ioannis is best known for his work on logos, designs, and album covers for some of the most iconic rock acts such as Deep Purple, Allman Brothers, Uriah Heep, and Styx. He regularly exhibits his work in galleries and installations worldwide.

Brit Floyd bassist/singer and Syracuse-native Ian Cattell will also be honored that day for his part in the city's history through his contribution to the global music scene with Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh proclaiming March 26 as Ian Cattell Day.

As a touring member of Brit Floyd, Ian has to date played bass, sung lead vocals and played the dramatic role of "Pink" in over 1000 shows in 48 countries around the world. Drawing from a diverse background of classical and jazz training, along with over 25 years of rock, progressive rock, funk, and pop experience, excelling at producing a wide variety of sounds and styles on bass encompassing the vintage to the modern Floyd. Ian Cattell played in Syracuse-area band Childhood's End when BRIT FLOYD leader Damian Darlington discovered the band's website and asked Cattell to audition for Darlington's his then current Pink Floyd tribute band.

The band's current P-U-L-S-E World Tour includes North American dates from May-July including an already sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Brit Floyd will then head overseas for shows in Europe and UK in the fall. This monumental celebration of musical history-presented by Palladium Entertainment-will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, The Division Bell.

Pink Floyd, an unparalleled pioneer in the world of progressive and psychedelic rock, left an indelible mark on the music industry with their groundbreaking sound and captivating live performances. The Division Bell, released in 1994, is a testament to their mastery, and three decades later, its enduring impact continues to resonate with fans old and new.

BRIT FLOYD's P-U-L-S-E is not just a tour; it's a journey through time, a tribute to the timeless artistry of Pink Floyd. Known for their unwavering dedication to recreating the magic of Pink Floyd's music, BRIT FLOYD is the perfect ensemble to honor The Division Bell. Audiences can expect a breathtaking audiovisual experience that pays homage to the original band's unique blend of music and visual effects. P-U-L-S-E will captivate fans with a stunning setlist, featuring tracks from The Division Bell, as well as beloved classics from Pink Floyd's extensive discography. Expect to be transported to the heart of Pink Floyd's universe, complete with a state-of-the-art light show, immersive visuals, and the ethereal sounds that define a generation.

Related Stories

Brit Floyd Announce 2024 P-U-L-S-E Tour

Brit Floyd Announce 2024 North American Tour

Jackie Lomax, Pink Floyd Associates Cover Beatles Classic 'Come Together'

Brit Floyd Announce 50 Years of Dark Side North American Tour

News > Brit Floyd