Biffy Clyro Release 'Flammable' Video

We were sent these details about the new clip, "The performance-based video which features the band tearing through the track while encased in a glass box suspended from the ceiling of an abandoned warehouse as a ferocious quantity of fireworks explodes around them in dangerously close proximity."

The 2D version of the video can be streamed here. A "unique 3D virtual reality experience" version will be coming soon, according to the announcement.

North American fans will be able to catch the band live this spring when they launch a new tour on March 24th in Las Vegas, NV at Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Biffy Clyro North American Toru Dates:

03/24 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

03/25 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

03/26 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

03/28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

03/30 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

03/31 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

04/01 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

04/04 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

04/05 Chicago, IL House of Blues

04/07 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

04/08 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/09 Montreal, QC CafÃ© Campus

04/11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

04/13 New York, NY Irving Plaza

04/14 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

04/15 Washington, DC 9:30 Club