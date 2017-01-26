French Montana and Diddy Release 'Can't Feel My Face' Video

French wears a white ski mask and drinks red wine, while Diddy keeps his sunglasses on. At one point he removes them and rubs his eyes. "I can't feel my face," he sings on the track.

Shot in black and white, the plane moments contrast clips of a live show where everything is in color and going wild. "Cocaine on the table, I wasn't always able/ I watch these n—– get rich all in these f—in' fables," Diddy raps in his verse. Watch it here.