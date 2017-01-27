Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide

The Miami Herald reports the records show Trucks shot himself in the head with a pistol as his wife of 25 years - painter Melinda Trucks - stood near him and witnessed the incident in their downtown condo.

The media outlet has reviewed the transcripts of a frantic 911 call Melinda made to West Palm Beach Police about 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, telling the dispatcher her "husband just shot himself" with a pistol.

The drummer was still breathing when police arrived at the residence but passed away on site soon after. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy Wednesday, but the results won't be known for weeks.

The Daily Mail suggests financial problems may have been a possible motive for Trucks to end his life. Read more here.