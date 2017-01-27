Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ryan Adams Announces End Of The World Box Set
01-27-2017
.
Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams has a special treat in store for some lucky fans to coincide with the release of his new album. The music star has announced a limited edition box set.

Adams will be releasing his new album "Prisoner" on February 17th and has just announced that he will be offering up the limited edition "Prisoner: END OF WORLD Edition" which will be shipping in mid-March.

We were sent the following details: "Each box set contains 12 7-inch records, one for each of the 12 songs on Prisoner backed with 17 previously unreleased B-sides-each pressed in a different color vinyl, and each featuring its own unique cover."

"In addition to the exclusive vinyl, the Prisoner: END OF WORLD Edition comes with a special 2-D action playset of Ryan Adams' actual stage set up, including: Real working lights and sound, 2-D action figures of full band PLUS stage accessories and Mega amps, Felines, Arcade games, Pedal board and more."

All orders of the box set will receive a digital copy of the "Prisoner" album on February 17th, as well as the B-sides which will arrive digitally when END OF WORLD Edition ships. Check out the preorder here.

