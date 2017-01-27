Ryan Adams Announces End Of The World Box Set

Adams will be releasing his new album "Prisoner" on February 17th and has just announced that he will be offering up the limited edition "Prisoner: END OF WORLD Edition" which will be shipping in mid-March.

We were sent the following details: "Each box set contains 12 7-inch records, one for each of the 12 songs on Prisoner backed with 17 previously unreleased B-sides-each pressed in a different color vinyl, and each featuring its own unique cover."

"In addition to the exclusive vinyl, the Prisoner: END OF WORLD Edition comes with a special 2-D action playset of Ryan Adams' actual stage set up, including: Real working lights and sound, 2-D action figures of full band PLUS stage accessories and Mega amps, Felines, Arcade games, Pedal board and more."

All orders of the box set will receive a digital copy of the "Prisoner" album on February 17th, as well as the B-sides which will arrive digitally when END OF WORLD Edition ships. Check out the preorder here.