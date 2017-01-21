Crowbar and Superjoint Lead IX Lives For The Sick Lineup (Week in Review)

The special benefit event will be spread over three dates (Feb 3rd, 4th and 5th) in Williams' hometown of New Orleans at the local music venues Siberia and Poor Boys.

The lineup for the first night is lead by Crowbar and Goatwhore. The second night will be spearheaded by sets from Eyehategod and Superjoint with the final night featuring Suplecs and Pallbearers. See the full lineup - here.