Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song (Week in Review)

Seger recorded the new track called "Glenn Song" at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville last year and made it available as free download on his website on Wednesday, the anniversary of Frey's passing last year at the age of 67.

"I think it was take one or two," Seger said of the recording in an interview. "It was the first song we did that day. I said to the drummer, 'Hit it hard even though it's a ballad and that's a little incongruous.' I wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that's the way I remember Glenn."

The Detroit hitmaker also reflected on his long friendship with Frey, recalling the following memory from 1967 when they first heard an iconic album from Jimi Hendrix, "When You Experiencedcame out, we bought it and took it to Glenn's parents house in Royal Oak. We went up to his room and played it. We looked at each other at the end like, 'Oh my God, we're out of a job.'" Download the song - here.