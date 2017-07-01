Paris Jackson 'Applehead' Tattoo A Tribute To Her Father Michael

When she unveiled the new ink on Instagram, Paris wrote, 'with every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you." Teen Vogue reports that the design is a tribute to her late father, King of Pop Michael Jackson.

'Applehead" was reportedly a nickname he gave her as a child. Some of Paris' other tattoos celebrate Michael's memory, including her first: The words 'Queen of My Heart" in the Thriller icon's handwriting.

Tattoo artist Justin Lewis shared a close-up image of the tat, writing 'I had a amazing time seeing ya today lil sis. Lots of love and light." Check out Paris' latest tattoo here.