Brett Eldredge Releases 'Castaway' Music Video

Sharing the video on social media, the country music singer called the track "the most honest song" he has ever written. In the song, Eldredge sings, "Please don't say a castaway/ Is what I was born to do/ I guess I'll always be lost without you."

"Castaway" is the latest track that has been released from Eldredge's forthcoming self-titled album, which is set to hit stores on August 4th. Watch the new music video here.