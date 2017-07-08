Harry Styles Speaks In Latest 'Dunkirk' Teasers

The two videos feature dramatic moments with the "Sign of the Times" singer. In one clip, he is sitting sadly on a cold, deserted beach, while he is fighting to stay above water in another.

One video features Styles casually chatting with a fellow soldier, while in the other, he desperately says, "Somebody's got to get off so the rest of us can live."

The Nolan-directed film features an all-star cast, including Sir Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy, according to NME. Watch the trailers here.