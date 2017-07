Joey + Rory's 3-Year-Old Daughter Indiana Receives Special Gift

This isn't your average pair of boots, as the helpful staff at Prestons Western Wear managed to find a special pair that was able to fit over the 3-year-old's leg braces (she suffers from Down syndrome).

In the video, Indiana happily prances around in her purple dress, cowboy hat and new brown boots. Captioning the sweet post, Feek wrote, " the nice folks at Prestons Western Wear found some cowboy boots that can fit over Indy's little braces. Somebody is smiling up in heaven."

Feek was part of the husband-wife country duo, Joey + Rory. He lost his wife Joey to cancer last year. Watch the adorable video here.