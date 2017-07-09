Amber Rose Addresses Backlash Over Son Meeting Boyfriend 21 Savage

The two have been spotted together by paparazzi, sparking some social media critics to raise the issue of bringing her new boyfriend around her son Sebastian. "He has three children and people are just like literally going H.A.M. for no .... reason," she started. "Mind you, of course, it's always a double standard. My ex-husband has a beautiful new girlfriend, her name is Izzy and my son is around her all the time.

"There are photographs of them together going out to museums and stuff like that, there was actually a picture on the internet where my son was sitting on her lap on a swing and they all had a family day together. I'm at the grocery store and it's just like 'you're a [expletive] how do you have another man around your child?'"

Rose chooses to introduce her son to her friends and significant others early because she feels that his approval is important. There's no point to her in wasting time on somebody who he doesn't like or who won't treat him right.

"I'd rather have Sebastian around him so he can say, mom, he's cool. If he didn't, then look bro, my son don't like you," she said. "I don't want to be with a guy for 3,6, months, 2 years and then introduce my kid and my kid's like, 'I don't like him.'" Read more and listen to the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose here.