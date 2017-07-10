Anti-Defamation League Speak Out About Jay-Z Lyrics

On 'The Story of O.J." from his new album 4:44, the rapper observes that 'Jewish people own all the property in America." The ADL told Rolling Stone that the lyrics risk perpetuating stereotypes about Jews in America.

"The lyric does seem to play into deep-seated anti-Semitic stereotypes about Jews and money. The idea that Jews 'own all the property' in this country and have used credit to financially get ahead are odious and false.

"Yet, such notions have lingered in society for decades, and we are concerned that this lyric could feed into preconceived notions about Jews and alleged Jewish 'control' of the banks and finance," the organization said in a statement. Read more here.