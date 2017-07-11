Dr. Dre Reveals First New Track Since 2015 'Gunfiyah'

This single marks Dre's first new music since his 2015 Compton album. Dre is usually behind the scenes these days, which makes this new track something special.

"Who got a hit just like this? And got heart and rich like this?/Never failed, 20 years and he still got grip like this/And got kids with a super hot b—- like this/You spending time tryna get like this," Dre raps. Listen to a slightly sped up preview of "Gunfiyah" here.