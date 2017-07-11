Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments

Back in February, in an interview with GQ magazine, Ed was explaining how he wakes up to check sales figures and wonders what he needs to do to bring them up to the level he aspires them to be.

When asked whether or not he felt any sort of competition with another artist, only one came to mind. "Adele is the one person who's sold more records than me in the past ten years. She's the only person I need to sell more records than. That's a big f---- feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don't set her as the benchmark then I'm selling myself short."

In the interview with Kelly, Ed explains that he faced a little backlash over those statements. "I feel like me saying this, a lot of people were like, 'That's such an arrogant thing to say,'" Sheeran told Megyn Kelly. "I think you need to choose someone that's at the top of their game. Like, I probably won't sell 20 million records. And I probably won't ever be as big as Adele. But if you don't aim for the top of the mountain, how are you ever gonna get halfway?"

Sheeran went on to explain that the short bite was taken out of context and spread like wildfire.