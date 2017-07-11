|
Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments
.
(Radio.com) Ed Sheeran set the record straight on his somewhat controversial (to Adele fans) comments regarding his ambition to one day sell more records than fellow Brit singer Adele during his appearance on NBC's Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. Back in February, in an interview with GQ magazine, Ed was explaining how he wakes up to check sales figures and wonders what he needs to do to bring them up to the level he aspires them to be. When asked whether or not he felt any sort of competition with another artist, only one came to mind. "Adele is the one person who's sold more records than me in the past ten years. She's the only person I need to sell more records than. That's a big f---- feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don't set her as the benchmark then I'm selling myself short." In the interview with Kelly, Ed explains that he faced a little backlash over those statements. "I feel like me saying this, a lot of people were like, 'That's such an arrogant thing to say,'" Sheeran told Megyn Kelly. "I think you need to choose someone that's at the top of their game. Like, I probably won't sell 20 million records. And I probably won't ever be as big as Adele. But if you don't aim for the top of the mountain, how are you ever gonna get halfway?" Sheeran went on to explain that the short bite was taken out of context and spread like wildfire. Read more here.
Back in February, in an interview with GQ magazine, Ed was explaining how he wakes up to check sales figures and wonders what he needs to do to bring them up to the level he aspires them to be.
When asked whether or not he felt any sort of competition with another artist, only one came to mind. "Adele is the one person who's sold more records than me in the past ten years. She's the only person I need to sell more records than. That's a big f---- feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don't set her as the benchmark then I'm selling myself short."
In the interview with Kelly, Ed explains that he faced a little backlash over those statements. "I feel like me saying this, a lot of people were like, 'That's such an arrogant thing to say,'" Sheeran told Megyn Kelly. "I think you need to choose someone that's at the top of their game. Like, I probably won't sell 20 million records. And I probably won't ever be as big as Adele. But if you don't aim for the top of the mountain, how are you ever gonna get halfway?"
Sheeran went on to explain that the short bite was taken out of context and spread like wildfire. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment
• Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Lineup Announced
• Pro-Pain Frontman Details Brutal Ice Pick Assault For First time
• U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester
• Singled Out: Shorelines' New Heights
• Corey Taylor 'Blown Away' By Stone Sour's 'Hydrograd' Success
• Alice In Chains and Soundgarden Fuel Grunge Musical
• Brian May Says Freddie Mercury Biopic Is Close To Green Light
• Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video
• Marilyn Manson Pays Tribute To His Late Father
• Nickelback Release 'Must Be Nice' Lyric Video
• Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real Announce New Album
• Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video From Recent Show
• Eyes Set To Kill Announce Tour With Alesana
• Radiohead Publish Two Official Songbooks
• Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments
• Kanye West And Migos Reportedly Hit the Studio Together
• Niall Horan Announces Very First Solo Tour
• Dr. Dre Reveals First New Track Since 2015 'Gunfiyah'
• Lindsay Ell Releases 'Waiting on You' Video
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track Featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'What The Hell Did I Say' Video
• Maren Morris Announces Engagement To Ryan Hurd
• Jay Z Announces North American '4:44' Fall Tour
• Green Day Didn't Know About Acrobat's Death Until After Show
• Anti-Defamation League Speak Out About Jay-Z Lyrics
• Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA
• Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation
• Sam Moore Announces American Patriot Album
• Lorde Reveals Special Plans For Her 21st Birthday?
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.