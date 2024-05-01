Ed Sheeran Playing Special One Off 'X' 10th Anniversary Show

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran has announced details of a special 10th anniversary edition of his sophomore studio album 'x', out everywhere on June 21; 10 years to the date of its original release. The 'x (10th Anniversary Edition)' will be available on multiple formats including an EcoRecord; a new, more ecologically sustainable LP format.

To celebrate the milestone, Sheeran has announced a special, one-off show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 22, with the setlist reflecting his 'x (Wembley Edition)' release from 2015. To help get tickets into the hands of fans, Ed Sheeran is partnering with Seated for the exclusive fan on-sale (register here to be in with a chance of being selected for the opportunity to purchase tickets.) Registration opened today, May 1st at 9:00am ET and will close on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:59pm ET. The exclusive, general on-sale, powered by Seated, will begin for the selected fans on Monday, May 6th at 10:00am ET via Ticketmaster.

'x' - Sheeran's second album, released in 2014 - was the catalyst behind his global ascent. The album has now exceeded 22 million global sales and generated hit singles, "Don't," "Sing," "Photograph" and the timeless, diamond-selling and multiple GRAMMY-winning global hit, "Thinking Out Loud". Outside of the original tracklisting, nine bonus tracks will feature on the individual formats of the anniversary editions, all of which have never been released on vinyl, including "I See Fire'' and "All of the Stars," from the films, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Fault In Our Stars, respectively.

Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist, who has sold nearly 200 million records across the globe. After conquering North America with his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, Sheeran most recently brought the blockbuster tour to South East Asia, UEA and India, where he invited local artists to perform with him each night, and even learned Mandarin and Punjabi for special collaborations at two of the shows, all while continuing to break records and make history.

'x (10th Anniversary Edition)' Tracklisting

One

I'm A Mess

Sing

Don't

Nina

Photograph

Bloodstream

Tenerife Sea

Runaway

The Man

Thinking Out Loud

Afire Love

Bonus Tracks:

Take It Back

Shirtsleeves

Even My Dad Does Sometimes

I See Fire

All Of The Stars

English Rose

Touch and Go

New York

Make It Rain

