Alison Wonderland Announce North American Tour

The trek will be dubbed the FMUOASL Tour and is scheduled to begin on September 14th in Columbus, OH at the Newport Music Hall and will conclude on October 18th in Vancouver, BC at the Commodore Ballroom.

Wonderland had the following to say, "As someone who is a music lover, for me shows are a way to escape the real world and I want everyone who comes to leave with the same experience."

Alison Wonderland North American Dates:

8/5 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

8/5 - Chicago, IL - The MID - Lollapalooza Aftershow

8/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club

9/3 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Mad Decent Block Party

9/14 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

9/15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/16 - Montreal, QC - SociÃ©tÃ© Des Arts

9/17 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

9/19 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

9/21- New York, NY - Terminal 5

9/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

9/23 -Washington, DC - Echostage

9/26 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Theatre

9/27 -Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

10/6-8 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/9 -Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

10/11-San Diego, CA - The Observatory

10/13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

10/17 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/18 -Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom