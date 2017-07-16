2 Chainz Is Already Recording His Next Album

'I told him, imagine a trappin' ass Midnight Marauders," the rapper said, referring to A Tribe Called Quest's 1993 album. 2 Chainz added that he hopes to be "more of a curator of my next project."

The rapper said he's shown Q-Tip the merits of his more impulsive, amped-up approach in the studio, reports The Fader. 'He was over there chopping and I'm like, 'listen, load up a beat, bruh!'" 2 Chainz recalled. "He was like, 'bruh, these are real bars.' I was like, 'yeah, I know!'" Read more here.