Luna Shadows Releases Music Video For 'Thorns'

She had this to say about the track, "Thorns is about the ultimately ephemeral nature of all relationships and my difficulty indulging them with acute awareness that inevitably they will be taken from me.

"At the same time, the longing to experience love and hope often overrides this common sense. When things fade, I can't help but feel like it was my own fault for ever trying to hold on, for ever feeling hopeful, for attempting to build something lasting with the absolute knowledge that it would never stand in the first place." Watch the video and read an interview here.