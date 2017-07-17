|
Previously Unreleased Tracks From Late Big Star Icon Chris Bell Coming
.
A new expanded version of the late Big Star icon Chris Bell's "I Am The Cosmos" album is set to be released on September 15th and will include eight previously unreleased bonus tracks. We were sent the following background details: After co-founding Big Star, Chris Bell released only two tracks of new music during his lifetime - a 1978 single on the Car Records label run by Chris Stamey (The dB's, Sneakers) titled "I Am the Cosmos" b/w "You and Your Sister." He would lose his life in a car accident later that same year. However, those were not the only tracks Bell had recorded in his post-Big Star years. In 1974-1975, Bell worked in the famed Château D'Hérouville near Paris, France, and later recorded at both Shoe Studios and Ardent Studios in Memphis. Some of that material arrived in 1992 as I Am the Cosmos to great acclaim. An expanded 2009 release nearly doubled the track listing, adding alternate mixes, as well as some of Bell's pre-Big Star recordings. In addition to the bonus material found on the 1992 release and 2009 reissue, this new two-CD/Digital set adds 10 more tracks, eight of which are previously unissued; two make their CD debut. The packaging contains updated liner notes from set co-producer Alec Palao as well as Memphis author and journalist Bob Mehr and features previously unseen photographs. Also available the same day, the original 12 track "album" - first pressing on clear vinyl (with download card for the album tracks). All Chris Bell projects are being approved and overseen by Chris' estate run by his brother, David. With renewed reverence for his work in Big Star, as well as a look back at his earlier work, and an upcoming biography from Rich Tupica, the stars have aligned. This expanded edition of I Am the Cosmos arrives at the perfect time for long-time fans, as well of those who are just discovering the magic of Chris Bell.
