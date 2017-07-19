Dennis Johnson Announces New Album 'Rhythemland'

Fans will get their first taste of the new studio effort when the first track "Timbale" is released as a digital single on August 1st. We were sent the following details about the new record:

Rhythmland was produced by Johnson and Craig Long and recorded at Paradise Studios in Sacramento. On the CD, Dennis Johnson (guitar, vocals) is backed by his band, dubbed The Mississippi Ramblers: Tim Metz - drums; Jonathan Stoyanoff - bass; and Craig Long - keyboards, background vocals. Johnson also wrote nine of the album's ten songs and spins a unique take on the classic, "Walkin' Blues."

Rhythmland explores Americana, roots, blues, Latin, rock and folk rhythms with standout improvisational sections. "I wanted to make a diverse album with great rhythms, lyrics and improvisation," says Dennis. "The rhythms on the record really pull the listener in. That's one reason we called the record Rhythmland."

Inspiring lyrics and vocals are spotlighted on songs like "Faith" and "That Way No More." Adds Dennis: "I am really happy with the lyrics on this record. The lyrics are based on life experiences and delve into important guiding principles to help you get through the ups and downs of life. These are lessons I have lived. The songs on the album tell some great stories."

Rhythmland also features several innovative slide guitar techniques. "I came up with techniques like halftime rhythmic slides and artificial harmonic slides that you hear on the Latin cascara song, 'Timbale,'" he explains. "I have learned to think rhythm first, and it takes slide guitar to a whole new level. It's not about how many notes you play, but what you do with the notes you choose. I want to support the rhythms of the song."

In the studio, Johnson worked with co-producer Craig Long to find unique guitar tones that fit with the songs and other instruments. "There are some great guitar tones on the record," he proclaims. The 12-string dobro just sings on the band's version of "Walkin' Blues;" Dennis' 1961 Martin New Yorker demonstrates a beautiful acoustic resonance on the jazz-flavored "My Love Is Here for You" and just rips on the barrelhouse "High Heel Shoes."