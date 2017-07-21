Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Emerson, Lake & Palmer Fanfare Box Set Announced
07-21-2017
.
Emerson Lake Palmer

(Chipster) BMG have announced that they will releasing the 'Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997' box set on September 29th, as the latest installment in their comprehensive ELP release series.

We were sent the following details: The set collates nearly 3 decades of work from the immense musical talent of keyboardist Keith Emerson, bassist/vocalist Greg Lake and drummer Carl Palmer.

The Fanfare box set offers a wealth of ELP treasure for their ever increasing fanbase: All of ELP's remastered 11 albums; 5 previously unreleased CDs of never issued recordings; a never before issued triple vinyl set ('Live In Italy, May 1973'); 1 x Surround Sound Blu Ray audio, plus some high quality memorabilia including a 40-page hardback book with rare band photos, as well as tour programmes and a must-have repro 7" of 'Fanfare For The Common Man'. An expansive set befitting for one of rock's great super groups.

ELP were one the most commercially successful rock bands of the 1970s, their wild stage act and dynamic music achieved global sales of over 40 million albums. Their first 7 album releases all made the U.K. chart Top 10 and U.S. Top 20. Their penchant for appropriating themes from classical music and the group's more nuanced, textured approach to symphonic arrangements set ELP apart from their more bombastic guitar-based contemporaries of the time.

Despite the sad recent deaths of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, Carl Palmer continues to play sell-out shows all over the world with his group Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy and they will be appearing in the US August 2017 (see dates).

Fanfare 1970-1994: Box Set Contents:

*The remastered 11 classic original ELP albums (1970-94), on CD, with original sleeve artwork reproduced:
EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER (1970)
PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION (1971)
TARKUS (1971)
TRILOGY (1972)
BRAIN SALAD SURGERY (1973)
WELCOME BACK, MY FRIENDS, TO THE SHOW THAT NEVER ENDS (1974) (2CD)
WORKS VOLUME 1 (1977) (2CD)
WORKS VOLUME 2 (1977)
LOVE BEACH (1978)
BLACK MOON (1992)
IN THE HOT SEAT (1994)

Previously unreleased, gatefold, triple vinyl LP album:
LIVE AT VELODROMO VIGORELLI, MILAN, ITALY, MAY 4TH,1973 & STADIO FLAMINIO, ROME, ITALY, MAY, 2ND 1973

*Previously unreleased CD albums, mastered by the internationally celebrated studio engineering team of Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham:
LIVE AT POCONO INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY, LONG POND, PA, U.S.A., 9TH JULY 1972
LIVE AT WATERLOO CONCERT FIELD, STANHOPE NEW JERSEY, U.S.A., 13TH AUGUST 1992
LIVE AT BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONIC HALL, U.K., 27TH NOVEMBER 1992
ON THE BBC: THE OLD GREY WHISTLE TEST 1979, POP GOES SUMMER 1993
LIVE AT ÉLYSÉE MONTMARTRE, PARIS, FRANCE, 2ND JULY 1997

*Audio Blu-Ray, containing the stereo 5:1 and surround sound mixes of the albums:
EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER (STEVEN WILSON, 2012)
TARKUS (STEVEN WILSON, 2012)
TRILOGY (JAKKO M JAKSZYK, 2015)
BRAIN SALAD SURGERY (JAKKO M JAKSZYK, 2014)

*Remastered 7" singles with reproduced original sleeve artwork:
LUCKY MAN / KNIFE-EDGE (1970)
FANFARE FOR THE COMMON MAN / BRAIN SALAD SURGERY (1977)

*Deluxe, hardback 12" book with band photos and extensive notes from acclaimed journalist Chris Welch, featuring quotes from Keith Emerson, Greg Lake & Carl Palmer

*Reprinted original 1970 promo poster, 1972 promo brochure, 1974 and 1992 tour programs

*Metal & enamel ELP logo pin badge

Chipster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Emerson Lake Palmer Music, DVDs, Books and more

Emerson Lake Palmer T-shirts and Posters

More Emerson Lake Palmer News

Emerson Lake Palmer Music
