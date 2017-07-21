|
Emerson, Lake & Palmer Fanfare Box Set Announced
.
BMG have announced that they will releasing the 'Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997' box set on September 29th, as the latest installment in their comprehensive ELP release series.
We were sent the following details: The set collates nearly 3 decades of work from the immense musical talent of keyboardist Keith Emerson, bassist/vocalist Greg Lake and drummer Carl Palmer.
The Fanfare box set offers a wealth of ELP treasure for their ever increasing fanbase: All of ELP's remastered 11 albums; 5 previously unreleased CDs of never issued recordings; a never before issued triple vinyl set ('Live In Italy, May 1973'); 1 x Surround Sound Blu Ray audio, plus some high quality memorabilia including a 40-page hardback book with rare band photos, as well as tour programmes and a must-have repro 7" of 'Fanfare For The Common Man'. An expansive set befitting for one of rock's great super groups.
ELP were one the most commercially successful rock bands of the 1970s, their wild stage act and dynamic music achieved global sales of over 40 million albums. Their first 7 album releases all made the U.K. chart Top 10 and U.S. Top 20. Their penchant for appropriating themes from classical music and the group's more nuanced, textured approach to symphonic arrangements set ELP apart from their more bombastic guitar-based contemporaries of the time.
Despite the sad recent deaths of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, Carl Palmer continues to play sell-out shows all over the world with his group Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy and they will be appearing in the US August 2017 (see dates).
*The remastered 11 classic original ELP albums (1970-94), on CD, with original sleeve artwork reproduced:
Previously unreleased, gatefold, triple vinyl LP album:
*Previously unreleased CD albums, mastered by the internationally celebrated studio engineering team of Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham:
*Remastered 7" singles with reproduced original sleeve artwork:
*Deluxe, hardback 12" book with band photos and extensive notes from acclaimed journalist Chris Welch, featuring quotes from Keith Emerson, Greg Lake & Carl Palmer
*Reprinted original 1970 promo poster, 1972 promo brochure, 1974 and 1992 tour programs
*Metal & enamel ELP logo pin badge
Chipster submitted this story.
