Kesha Shares The Story Behind Her Topless Photo

"I just really f.... love being a woman," she wrote "and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. (yes, men, this song can be for you too)."

But it's not the foul-mouthed caption that had Fresh 102.7 morning show hosts Karen and Jeffrey buzzing. It was the logistics. They really wanted to find out the secret behind those awesome 'glitter boobs.'

"It's pretty self-explanatory," Kesha laughed as she explained the process. "You just get naked and roll around in some glitter. I actually had a team of people helping me re-apply because I was running in and out of the ocean. At one point I was just laying on the ground and my mom was just dumping buckets of glitter on me."

"I will never lose my love of glitter," she continued. "I feel like that should put my fans at ease a little bit." Kesha also addressed the red carpet moment she had with Jerry Seinfeld, admittedly one of her idols, at the Night of Laughter & Song at the Kennedy Center on June 5th. here.