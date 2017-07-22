Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Lashes Out At Brother Nick

Nick reached out to Aaron via Twitter offering support, but Aaron now says there's little hope of reconciliation. On social media, Aaron accused Nick of "kicking [him] while [he's] down."

"I don't need Nick's help. I don't need that. I don't need help," he told Entertainment Tonight. "What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world."

Aaron added that it's unlikely he and Nick will be able to mend fences. "I think there's too much animosity," he said. "There's too much conflict of interest." Read more here.